Trump Plans Rally at Madison Square Garden

Former President Donald Trump said his campaign will hold rallies at Madison Square Garden and the South Bronx.

Speaking outside a Manhattan courtroom Thursday, Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, said the rally at Madison Square Garden will honor police, firefighters, and teachers.

"We'll be honoring the people who make New York work," Trump said. "We're honoring a lot of people. It will be very exciting."

Trump did not say when the rallies will be held.

Attorneys for Trump were to deliver arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday in his presidential immunity defense, but the former president has been forced to stay in New York by Judge Juan Merchan during court proceedings.

Trump faces 34 felony counts on accusations of falsifying business records, allegedly to cover hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims they had an affair. Trump has denied her claims.

