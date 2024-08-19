Trump: Democrats Are Party of Socialism

As the Democrats get ready for their convention in Chicago, former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, said the party is on a path to socialism.

In a post on his Truth Social account Monday morning, Trump said radical left protesters are going after the Democrats because they know "they are weak and ready to break into a full-blown party of Socialism."

"Or, if they really do their job and with a little bit of luck, the Communist Party of the United States of America," Trump wrote. "They are already very close."

Trump singled out Vice President Kamala Harris' father, Donald, as being a Marxist professor. Donald Harris was once described by The New York Times as "a prominent critic of mainstream economic theory from the left."

"Comrade Kamala Harris, stranger things have happened," Trump wrote about the Democrat's nominee.

In a follow-up post, Trump said crime in America is out of control, highlighting the problems plaguing Chicago, noting 117 people were shot and 17 people were killed over the July 4 holiday.

"That is a war zone, and will be handled accordingly," Trump wrote. "I will bring crime in America down to a tiny fraction of what it is today. Mothers will no longer be losing their children because weak, liberal politicians have given up on securing a crime free USA!!! I will stop violent crime in America!!!"

The U.S. crime rate declined greatly in 2023 when compared to 2022, continuing the trend of crime rates decreasing across the country since 2021.

New data released in March by the FBI, which was provided by more than 13,000 law enforcement agencies across the country, shows that the number of murders nationwide dropped 13% in 2023, while overall violent crime fell by 6% and property crime decreased by 4%. The FBI will release its final report on crime in October.