Trump Campaign: Kamala Co-piloted Bidenomics

The Trump campaign needed little time after the release of a disappointing jobs report to connect Vice President Kamala Harris to the Biden administration's economic policies.

U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in July as the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday announced nonfarm payrolls increased by 114,000 jobs last month after rising by a downwardly revised 179,000 in June.

In addition, the unemployment rate increased to 4.3%. That could heighten fears that the labor market is deteriorating and potentially making the economy vulnerable to a recession.

"Kamala Harris has proudly and repeatedly celebrated her role as Joe Biden's co-pilot on 'Bidenomics,'" Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. "She cast tie-breaking votes in the Senate for spending that put inflation on steroids, and despite the evidence that America's working families are hurting she tells us these failed plans are working. The basic necessities of food, gas and housing are less affordable, unemployment is rising, and Kamala doesn't seem to care."

After the Labor Deprtment's news, a sell-off for stocks made it all the way around the world, and Wall Street was tumbling again on worries about whether the U.S. economy's growth can hold up until the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.

President Joe Biden, who announced July 21 he will end his bid for reelection, has often touted his 'Bidenomics' as fueling a strong economy despite rising inflation.

It was reported Tuesday that Americans rate the U.S. economy as "poor," with Gallup's July Economic Confidence Index coming in at minus-35.

The index, ranging from plus-100 to minus-100, is a summary of Americans' views on current economic conditions, from "excellent," to "good," "fair," or "poor."

In addition, 70% of Americans believe the economic is "getting worse," on par with the 69% who shared that opinion in June.