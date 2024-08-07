WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | kamala harris | 2024 election | poll

Telegraph Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 3 Points in N.C.

By    |   Wednesday, 07 August 2024 06:13 PM EDT

A new poll shows Former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris in North Carolina by 3 points, according to The Center Square. In the survey of 714 likely voters conducted between July 31 and Aug. 3, Trump led Harris 44%-41%. The margin of error was not immediately available.

Redfield & Wilton Strategies, in partnership with The Telegraph, conducted the poll as part of an ongoing project tracking voter intentions in the swing states.

Only two Democrat presidential candidates have won in North Carolina since 1964: Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Barack Obama in 2008. The Tar Heel State has 16 electoral college votes up for grabs and is one of seven key battleground states.

In other swing-state matchups, the same poll found Harris leading Trump in Arizona 44%-43%, while the two were tied in Nevada at 40% and Wisconsin at 43%. Trump led Harris in Pennsylvania 46%-44% and Michigan 42%-41%.

The poll also found Harris leading in Minnesota 46%-41%, the home state of newly minted running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, but it was conducted before she announced him as her pick.

Harris and Walz were set to visit Raleigh on Thursday, but the trip has been postponed as the region deals with impacts from Tropical Storm Debby. Harris and Walz are planning a five-day trip to several battleground states this week, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona.

Trump's vice president pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, was also slated to visited North Carolina this week, but those events have been postponed because of the inclement weather.

