Trump's Lawyers Ask N.Y. Judge to Recuse Himself Again

Donald Trump's lawyers have again asked the New York judge who oversaw the former president's recent criminal case to recuse himself, citing a legal filing that shows he has indirect ties to Vice President Kamala Harris, reports the Hill.

In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan released Thursday, Trump's lawyers said the judge's daughter "has a longstanding relationship with Harris," including her work "for political campaigns" as a Democratic consultant.

"Your Honor's daughter has a long-standing relationship with Harris, including work for political campaigns. She has obtained — and stands to obtain in the future — extensive financial, professional, and personal benefits from her relationship with Harris," defense lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote.

It's the third time Trump has urged Merchan to step aside. Last year, the judge cited a state advisory committee on judicial ethics that determined his impartiality could not reasonably be questioned based on his modest campaign contributions and his daughter's employers.

Trump's lawyers in a separate filing made public Thursday reiterated their argument that the case should be dismissed based on the Supreme Court's recent landmark ruling granting him broad immunity for official actions he took while in the White House.

Trump in May became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.