Trump Moves to Lower Fuel Costs With Waiver

President Donald Trump's decision to issue a 60-day Jones Act waiver is aimed at easing pressure on American consumers and strengthening supply chains as U.S. forces continue executing Operation Epic Fury, according to the White House.

The temporary move allows foreign-flagged ships to transport key energy products between U.S. ports — a significant shift from the century-old Jones Act, which typically requires domestic shipping to be conducted on U.S.-built and operated vessels.

"President Trump's decision to issue a 60-day Jones Act waiver is just another step to mitigate the short-term disruptions to the oil market," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X, noting the action will allow "vital resources like oil, natural gas, fertilizer, and coal to flow freely" across the country.

The administration framed the waiver as an economic and national security measure, ensuring that military installations and critical infrastructure remain fully supplied during heightened tensions with Iran.

The ongoing conflict has disrupted global energy markets, including the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for oil shipments.

According to Bloomberg, Trump's decision is part of a broader strategy to counter surging fuel prices, which have spiked as the war has intensified.

Global crude prices have surged sharply, contributing to rising gasoline costs that are felt by American families and businesses.

By temporarily lifting Jones Act restrictions, the administration is seeking to reduce transportation bottlenecks and lower shipping costs — particularly for moving crude oil and refined fuels from the Gulf Coast to high-demand markets along the East Coast.

Energy analysts say the move could provide modest relief.

Estimates suggest it could shave several cents per gallon off gasoline prices in some regions by allowing more affordable foreign tankers to compete in domestic routes.

The law has long been criticized for inflating shipping costs and limiting supply flexibility.

"The Jones Act prevents gasoline from being delivered efficiently between U.S. ports," one industry analyst noted, highlighting how American-produced fuel is sometimes exported abroad instead of being shipped domestically due to cost barriers.

The waiver also extends to other key commodities, including fertilizer and natural gas, offering potential benefits to farmers and manufacturers facing rising input costs.

Critics of the law — including many free-market advocates — argue it has become outdated and burdensome, particularly during emergencies.

While supporters maintain it protects American shipbuilding and maritime jobs, even previous administrations have issued temporary waivers in times of crisis.

The Trump administration emphasized that the current waiver is strictly temporary and targeted, designed to address immediate supply disruptions without undermining long-term domestic capabilities.

The move comes alongside other efforts to stabilize energy markets, including releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and increasing U.S. military presence to secure shipping lanes.

As global instability continues, the White House signaled it is prepared to take additional steps to ensure Americans are shielded from the worst economic impacts while maintaining a strong national defense posture.