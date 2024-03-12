×
Trump: Biden Getting 'Free Pass' on Classified Docs

By    |   Tuesday, 12 March 2024 10:28 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump railed against the divergent cases brought against him compared to President Joe Biden in their respective classified documents cases, saying that Biden got a "free pass" from his own Department of Justice while he's "still fighting."

Trump made the comments in a Truth Social post Tuesday morning ahead of a "big day in Congress," when former special counsel Robert Hur is set to sit for a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee regarding his decision not to bring charges against Biden over his mishandling of classified docs.

Trump, meanwhile, is facing a federal trial in Florida in his own classified documents case.

"(Biden) had many times more documents, including classified documents, than I, or any other president, had. He had them all over the place, with ZERO supervision or security," Trump said in the post. "He does NOT come under the Presidential Records Act, I DO. He had many docs in CHINATOWN, and they were moved all over the place, and heavily used. My boxes were moved by GSA, were secure, most carried clothing, shoes, sporting equipment, kitchen 'stuff,' newspapers, pictures, magazines, awards, etc. The DOJ gave Biden, and virtually every other person and President, a free pass. Me, I'm still fighting!!!"

Hur is expected to face hours of questions over his 345-page report. He's also expected to take questions regarding the 258-page transcript of his interviews with Biden, which DOJ released to House Republicans to answer a subpoena.

In an opening statement released ahead of his testimony, Hur said he opted against charging Biden, concluding the "evidence is not strong enough to establish Mr. Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt." He previously cast doubt about whether a jury would convict a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Biden used some variation of "I don't know" or "I don't recall" more than 100 times during his deposition with Hur and his team, according to NPR, which reviewed the transcript.

Hur left the Justice Department last week but prepared for Tuesday's hearing with help from the Office of Legislative Affairs at the Justice Department, CNN reported.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

Newsfront
