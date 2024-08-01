Trump: Dems 'Refuse' to Have Biden at Convention

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump claimed on social media Tuesday night that Democrats are refusing to have President Joe Biden attend the Democratic National Convention later this month.

"Word is that they refuse to have Sleepy Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention. They hate him, and he hates them!" he posted Tuesday night on Truth Social.

He did not elaborate further. Newsmax has reached out to the Democratic National Committee for comment.

However, Biden is set to open the convention on Aug. 19 as a keynote speaker, reports CNN.

The president had been previously slated to close the convention, but after dropping out of his reelection race has been moved to the opening slot, where he will deliver a prime-time speech at the Chicago convention, three sources familiar with the planning report.

The evening's programming is also expected to center on Biden's achievements and legacy, including televised content aimed at telling how the United States moved past the COVID pandemic and made advances during his presidency.

"Monday night is Joe's night," a source said, adding that the president will then "turn the keys over," allowing the convention to focus on Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to become the nominee during a virtual roll call that begins Thursday.

The convention has in the past had outgoing presidents lead the opening night keynote address, including in 2000, when outgoing President Bill Clinton took the lead-in at the event.

At that time, Clinton highlighted the top points of his two terms in office before passing the torch to Vice President Al Gore, who became that year's presidential nominee.

Clinton and former President Barack Obama are tentatively scheduled to speak on the second night of the convention.

Speaking roles are also being discussed for former first lady Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the event.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is also expected to deliver a key address at the convention, reports CNN.

Biden, meanwhile, has spoken at many party conventions over the years, but never got to speak at his own nominating event. Instead, the convention was held virtually because of the COVID pandemic and he delivered his acceptance speech from a ballroom in Wilmington, Delaware.