Harvard/Harris Poll: Biden Trails Trump, Haley, Scott

A new Harvard University and Stagwell survey found that President Joe Biden is losing to three Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump.

The monthly Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll has Biden losing to Trump by four percentage points, 44% to 40%, with another 15% unsure.

Moreover, Biden trails Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

He is losing to Scott by two points, 39% to 37%, with 35% unsure. And for Haley, he's down four – 41% to 37%, with an additional 21% currently undecided.

One person not beating Biden is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Despite being in second place in the primary field, with 10% support among Republican voters, he is four points behind Biden in a hypothetical match-up.

The 80-year-old Biden had 42% of the vote against DeSantis, compared to his 38%. Around 20% of respondents still did not know who they would vote for.

Part of Biden's poor performance appears to stem from voters' negative view of his age. A whopping 69% said he was too old to run for president, compared to 31% who did not think he was too old.

Voters also held negative opinions on Biden's alleged involvement in the suspicious foreign business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden. Fifty-seven percent said they believed Biden helped his son influence peddle.

Only 43% responded otherwise, with 31% of Democrats and 57% of independents saying he was involved. Questions surrounding Biden's knowledge of the dealings and statements about them yielded similar results.

Those concerns led a slight majority of respondents, 53%, to back the decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into the president by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Harvard CAPS/Harris' poll of 2,103 registered voters was taken between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14. Results were weighted for gender, region, race, marital status, income, education, and political party. No margin of error was shared.