Trump: Together We Can End WWIII, Restore America

Speaking ahead of the 2024 presidential election, former President Donald Trump gave a scathing account on the present condition of the United States and its faltering position as a world superpower.

"You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our Nation in just a few short years. Not even close," Trump said in a press release on Monday.

"Thanks to Joe Biden's socialist spending calamity, American families are being decimated by the worst inflation in half a century. Banks are failing. Our currency is crashing and the dollar will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in over 200 years."

"Real wages have been falling 24 months in a row — in other words, under Biden, workers have gotten a PAY CUT each and every month for two straight years. We have surrendered our energy independence, just like we surrendered in Afghanistan, which we had just a short time ago — and the price of gasoline just hit a 5-month high, and it's going much higher than that."

Trump goes on to say that under his leadership, the economy was strong and the border secure. But now, "under Biden, the Southern Border has been abolished — and millions of illegal aliens have been released into our communities. What's happening now is beyond belief."

"With such a calamitous and failed presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection ... But I promise you this: when I stand on that debate stage and compare our records, it will be Radical Democrats' worst nightmare because there's never been a record as bad as they have, and our country has never been through so much."

"With your support in the election, we will defeat Joe Biden in 2024. We will rescue our economy. We will crush inflation. We will stop the invasion on our southern border. We will restore our Nation's dignity. And we will prevent World War III from happening. Together, we will all Make America Great Again! Thank you."