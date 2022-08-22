DOJ Subpoenas National Archives Again for More Jan. 6 Files

The Justice Department issued a second grand jury subpoena last week to the National Archives, requesting more documents related to Jan. 6, CNN reported.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the new subpoena builds on another filed earlier this year and asks the new slate of documents be provided by the end of August.

The latest news indicates the Justice Department is broadening its criminal probe into Donald Trump's potential role in the events leading up to Jan. 6, with several lawyers of the former president also handed subpoenas recently.

One of those attorneys was Eric Herschmann, who joined Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin in recently being subpoenaed, Politico noted.

Herschmann recalled an argument surrounding voter fraud with Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee several months ago, reportedly scolding him at the time for a plan to inform state legislators of Trump's election fraud claims.

"I thought Jeff's proposal — Clark's proposal was nuts," Herschmann said. "I mean this guy, at a certain point, 'Listen, the best I can tell is the only thing you know about environmental and elections challenges [are] they both start with E. And based on your answers tonight, I'm not even certain you know that.'"

He also spoke to the committee about a phone call involving conservative lawyer John Eastman, who allegedly talked to him about plans to continue election litigation passed the certification date.

Meanwhile, Cipollone told the committee in a separate interview, he believed the Trump administration should have done more to call off the riots, The New York Times reported.

"I think I was pretty clear there needed to be an immediate and forceful response, statement, public statement, that people need to leave the Capitol now," Cipollone testified.

The Trump team has continued to deny any wrongdoing from Jan. 6 and has stayed relatively quiet throughout the Justice Department's probe, focusing primarily on the House panel.