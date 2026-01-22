Trump: 'Deranged' Jack Smith Being 'Decimated' in Hearing

President Donald Trump sharply criticized former special counsel Jack Smith on Wednesday as Smith testified before Congress, calling Smith's investigation into Trump a “Democrat scam” and accusing the former prosecutor of misconduct and abuse of power.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Smith was faltering under questioning from lawmakers, writing that "Deranged Jack Smith is being DECIMATED before Congress," and arguing that the hearing turned decisively after members reviewed Smith's record as a prosecutor.

"It was over when they discussed his past failures and unfair prosecutions," Trump wrote, adding that Smith "destroyed many lives under the guise of legitimacy."

Smith appeared before lawmakers amid ongoing Republican scrutiny of his handling of the Trump investigations, including decisions surrounding charging strategy, subpoenas, and communications with the Justice Department.

GOP members have argued that Smith exceeded the traditional bounds of a special counsel, while Democrats have defended his work as lawful and necessary.

Trump escalated his scathing attack in the post, calling Smith "a deranged animal" who "shouldn't be allowed to practice law," and suggested that Smith would have faced professional discipline if he were a Republican.

"If he were a Republican, his license would be taken away from him, and far worse!" Trump wrote.

Trump also urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to examine Smith's actions, including the use of witnesses in the case against him.

"Hopefully the Attorney General is looking at what he's done, including some of the crooked and corrupt witnesses that he was attempting to use in his case against me," Trump said.

Trump concluded by framing the investigation as politically motivated, writing that "the whole thing was a Democrat SCAM" and insisting that "a big price should be paid" for what he said the probe put the country through.

Smith has repeatedly denied claims of political bias, stating that his decisions were based solely on the law and evidence.