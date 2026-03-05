Trump Again Urges Pardon for Netanyahu

President Donald Trump on Thursday called again on Israel's president to grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a pardon for corruption charges, saying the premier should have nothing on his mind but the war with Iran.

Trump, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, said in an interview with Israel's N12 television news: "President Herzog must give Bibi a pardon today. I don't want there to be anything troubling Bibi other than the war with Iran ... Herzog is a disgrace ... he promised me five times to give Bibi a pardon."

President Isaac Herzog's office said in response that while Israel is at war, he is not dealing with the matter of Netanyahu's pardon request.

Herzog added that he deeply respects Trump's contribution to Israel's security and his position on Iran but that Israel is a sovereign state that abides by the rule of law.

"The president will examine the request according to the law, the good of the state, his conscience and free of any internal or external pressure," the statement from Herzog's office said.

Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister to be charged with a crime and denies bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges dating back to his 2019 indictment.

Trump has called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon several times before.

Netanyahu submitted his pardon request in November.

Herzog has in the past disputed Trump's claim that he had promised to grant Netanyahu a pardon.

The United States and Israel on Saturday launched a joint bombing campaign against Iran.

Under Israeli law, the president has the authority to pardon convicts. But there is no precedent for issuing a pardon mid-trial. The legal process of a pardon can be slow.