Trump Weighs Iran Strike, Strait Options

President Donald Trump on Thursday reportedly will be updated on plans for potential military action in Iran, as tensions escalate and negotiations remain at a standstill.

Trump is set to receive a high-level briefing from CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper outlining options that include a "short and powerful" wave of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure, Axios reported.

The plans, developed by U.S. military leaders, are aimed at breaking the deadlock in nuclear negotiations and forcing Tehran back to the table with greater flexibility.

The briefing indicates how seriously the administration is weighing next steps after months of economic pressure and naval maneuvering in the region.

One option under consideration involves taking control of portions of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil shipments, to ensure commercial shipping can resume safely.

Other proposals reportedly include special operations missions to secure Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

NBC News reported Wednesday that Trump has also been evaluating whether to escalate or scale back the U.S. military presence in the strait, where a naval blockade has effectively halted traffic for weeks.

The standoff has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, with gas prices in the U.S. climbing above $4 per gallon and crude oil surging to levels not seen in years.

Despite the economic pressure, Trump has signaled that he views the blockade as a key point of leverage.

"Iran can't get their act together," he wrote on Truth Social, warning that Tehran "better get smart soon."

The administration has made clear that any agreement must permanently prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons — a red line that has defined U.S. policy throughout the crisis.

The pressure campaign appears to be taking a toll.

Iran's currency has plummeted to record lows, fueling inflation and economic instability within the regime.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials say Tehran has lashed out by targeting commercial vessels, further raising the stakes in an already volatile region.

Behind the scenes, Trump has been consulting closely with military and energy leaders, including top executives from major oil firms, to ensure that American consumers are shielded from the worst impacts of the disruption.

The White House has indicated the blockade could continue "for months if needed" to force concessions.

For conservatives, the administration's approach reflects a return to strength-first foreign policy — combining economic pressure with credible military options to deter adversaries.

While critics warn of escalation, supporters argue that decisive leadership is necessary to confront regimes that defy international norms.

With Thursday's briefing, Trump faces a pivotal moment: Whether to intensify military pressure or double down on economic leverage.

Either way, the message from Washington is clear — Iran will not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, and the United States is prepared to act to ensure it.