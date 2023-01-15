×
Tags: donald trump | iowa | leaders | reelection | 2024 | jeff kaufmann | linda upmeyer

Trump Cheers Iowa GOP Leaders in '24 Primary Tease

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 15 January 2023 11:00 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump sent congratulations to Republican Iowa leaders after they were reelected to their positions over the weekend.

"Congratulations to Chairman Jeff Kaufmann and Co-Chair Linda Upmeyer for being reelected to another term leading the Iowa GOP!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. "Once a swing state, Jeff has done a FANTASTIC job as chair overseeing tremendous Republican gains in Iowa, including my historic wins in 2016 and 2020! I look forward to working with Jeff again in 2024!"

Kaufmann and Upmeyer were unanimously reelected to new terms on Saturday, as the GOP prepares to host another presidential caucus next year, the Des Moines Register reported.

"Over the past eight years, Iowa Republicans have achieved spectacular victories for the people of this great state," Kaufmann, who was first elected to the post in 2014, said in a statement. "I am honored to remain at the helm of this great organization and see our party through another first-in-the-nation caucus and, ultimately, victory again in 2024."

Upmeyer previously served 18 years in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Although national Democrats have taken steps to change their presidential primary calendar, choosing South Carolina to replace Iowa as the first state, Republicans will continue to start the process in Iowa; and potential candidates have already been touring the state ahead of possible White House runs.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
