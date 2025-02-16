Trump Urges Idaho to Pass School Choice Bill

On Sunday, President Donald Trump urged Idaho to pass the H.B. 93, a school choice bill, currently awaiting a vote in the state's senate after passing in the lower chamber.

"Congratulations to Governor Brad Little, and Idaho Legislators, who are fighting to bring School Choice to their beautiful State. $50 Million Dollars to empower parents to provide the very best Education for their child – GREAT news for Idaho families. This Bill, which has my Complete and Total Support, MUST PASS!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to the Idaho State Journal, H.B. 93 would subsidize private tuition, providing parents with a tax credit of up to $5,000 per K-12 student and for "qualified expenses" outlined in the bill. The bill would also prioritize households earning at or below 300% of the federal poverty line.