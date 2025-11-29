Trump: Watch Honduran Election Sunday, Stop Narco Traffickers

President Donald Trump has issued two statements urging Hondurans to elect National Party candidate Tito Asfura in the Nov. 30 presidential election, calling the vote a decisive moment for democracy.

"Democracy is on trial in the coming Elections in the beautiful country of Honduras on November 30th. Will Maduro and his Narcoterrorists take over another country like they have taken over Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela?"

"The man who is standing up for Democracy, and fighting against Maduro, is Tito Asfura, the Presidential Candidate of the National Party," Trump posted Friday on Truth Social.

He praised Asfura's record as mayor of Tegucigalpa and warned that Honduras risks falling under the influence of "Maduro and his Narcoterrorists," comparing the situation to Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Last week, the U.S. aviation regulator warned major airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over Venezuela due to a "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around" the country.

Venezuela revoked operating rights for six major international airlines that had suspended flights to the country following a warning from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Trump reportedly spoke by phone last week with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, discussing the possibility of an in-person meeting even as Washington intensifies military and diplomatic pressure on Caracas.

Trump then criticized Asfura's opponents, Rixi Moncada and Salvador Nasralla, and argued that Asfura is the country's only dependable defender of democratic values and urged voters not to be "tricked again."

In a follow-up message, Trump said the United States would strongly support Honduras only if Asfura wins and warned of "catastrophic" outcomes under other leadership.

"VOTE FOR TITO ASFURA FOR PRESIDENT, AND CONGRATULATIONS TO JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZ ON YOUR UPCOMING PARDON. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE HONDURAS GREAT AGAIN!," the president wrote.