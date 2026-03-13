Report: Trump Told G7 Leaders Iran's Surrender Near

President Donald Trump reportedly told Group of Seven leaders this week that Iran is "about to surrender," as the U.S. and Israel continue a sweeping military campaign against the regime's military infrastructure.

According to Axios, Trump made the remark during a virtual call Wednesday, boasting about the results of the ongoing U.S.-led military operation targeting Iran’s missile forces, navy, and defense industry.

"I got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all," Trump reportedly told the leaders, referring to "Operation Epic Fury" and the strikes that have hammered Iranian military targets over the past two weeks.

Newsmax reached out to the White House seeking comment on the report.

Officials from three G7 countries briefed on the call told Axios that Trump expressed confidence the regime in Tehran is on the verge of collapse after sustained U.S. and Israeli attacks.

At the same time, Trump suggested Iran’s leadership structure may be so weakened that no one remains with the authority to formally surrender.

"Nobody knows who is the leader, so there is no one that can announce surrender," Trump reportedly said.

The remarks came as the conflict entered its second week and as U.S. officials say Iranian military capabilities have been severely degraded.

Pentagon officials have said the campaign has destroyed thousands of targets, including missile launchers, naval vessels, and weapons production facilities.

Trump reinforced that message in a post on Truth Social, declaring that U.S. forces are "totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran."

"Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated," Trump wrote. "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time."

Despite Trump’s confidence, Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued his first public statement Thursday, vowing to continue fighting and threatening to expand the conflict.

In remarks carried on Iranian state television, Khamenei pledged revenge for Iranian "martyrs" and suggested the regime could escalate attacks in areas where the West is "highly vulnerable."

Iran has also continued threatening shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply flows.

Attacks on tankers in the region have already pushed global oil prices above $100 a barrel and raised fears of economic fallout.

According to Axios, several G7 leaders urged Trump during the call to end the war quickly and secure the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize global energy markets.

Trump reportedly said the situation around the strait is improving and that commercial shipping should soon resume normal operations.

Trump was described by officials on the call as "ambiguous" about exactly when the conflict would end but emphasized the need to "finish the job" to ensure Iran cannot rebuild its military or nuclear capabilities.