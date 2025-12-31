Trump: More Fraud in California Than Minnesota

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said there is more fraud in California than in Minnesota, adding that with election fraud counted in, the Democrat-led states are "tied for first."

Trump made the comparison in a Truth Social post amid a month of mounting fraud allegations in Minnesota involving Somali-linked groups and businesses alleged as fronts for fraud.

"There is more FRAUD in California than there is in Minnesota, if that is even possible. When you add in Election Fraud, then they are tied for first. Two Crooked Governors, two Crooked States!" Trump wrote in the post.

Under Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, a sprawling fraud scandal in Minnesota has drawn national attention, with federal prosecutors saying schemes tied to federal food-aid, child care, Medicaid and other programs have siphoned more than $1 billion in taxpayer funds.

Many defendants charged are Somali, including in a high-profile nonprofit food program and alleged fraudulent daycare claims. The Trump administration froze child-care funds and launched audits as federal agencies intensify investigations into misuse of public benefits.

In a separate post, Trump targeted Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., whose 5th Congressional District encompasses areas tied to alleged Somali-run daycare fraud highlighted last week by independent journalist Nick Shirley.

"'Congresswoman Omar, an ungrateful loser who only complains and never contributes, is one of the many scammers. Did she really marry her brother? Lowlifes like this can only be a liability to our Country's greatness," Trump posted.

Trump has repeatedly alleged election fraud in California under Gov. Gavin Newsom, focusing on the state's universal mail-in voting system. He has claimed the process is "rigged," unfair to Republicans, and vulnerable to abuse, arguing that ballots can be mishandled or cast improperly.

Trump has made these assertions in speeches and social media posts over multiple election cycles, saying California's system undermines election integrity.