Trump: Forbes Magazine Intentionally Inaccurate

President Donald Trump harshly criticized Forbes magazine in a Truth Social post on Monday, accusing the publication of intentionally publishing false information.

He also slammed Dan Alexander, "a terribly untalented writer for badly failing Forbes Magazine ... who probably can't get a meaningful job in the business," adding that Alexander "has written so inaccurately about me that it is ridiculous."

Trump said that "the media is mostly Fake News, but Forbes doesn't even try to get things right. I haven't spoken to these sleaze bags in years, they don't want the facts, and they're so inaccurate (purposely!) about everything."

Trump wrote that "I would have thought Forbes would be dead by now, but it continues to hang around like a bad disease." He asked, "Isn't it owned by a hostile nation?"

The president said that he "has happily seen it over, and over, again" that a publication that has "bad reporters with evil intentions" eventually dies.