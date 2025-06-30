WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | forbes | fake news

Trump: Forbes Magazine Intentionally Inaccurate

By    |   Monday, 30 June 2025 11:11 AM EDT

President Donald Trump harshly criticized Forbes magazine in a Truth Social post on Monday, accusing the publication of intentionally publishing false information.

He also slammed Dan Alexander, "a terribly untalented writer for badly failing Forbes Magazine ... who probably can't get a meaningful job in the business," adding that Alexander "has written so inaccurately about me that it is ridiculous."

Trump said that "the media is mostly Fake News, but Forbes doesn't even try to get things right. I haven't spoken to these sleaze bags in years, they don't want the facts, and they're so inaccurate (purposely!) about everything."

Trump wrote that "I would have thought Forbes would be dead by now, but it continues to hang around like a bad disease." He asked, "Isn't it owned by a hostile nation?"

The president said that he "has happily seen it over, and over, again" that a publication that has "bad reporters with evil intentions" eventually dies.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump harshly criticized Forbes magazine in a Truth Social post on Monday, accusing the publication of intentionally publishing false information.
donald trump, forbes, fake news
156
2025-11-30
Monday, 30 June 2025 11:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved