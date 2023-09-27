HarrisX Poll: Most Republicans Say Trump Man of 'Faith'

In a recent national poll conducted by HarrisX for the Deseret News, a prominent proxy for the Mormon Church, a striking revelation has emerged within the Republican Party's base.

Over half of registered Republicans now regard former President Donald Trump as a man of faith, a perception that places him ahead of notable religious figures within the party, including his former vice president, Mike Pence.

The survey asked registered voters about their views on various political figures in terms of their faith. Among Republicans, Donald Trump emerged as the leader, with 53% of respondents considering him a man of faith. Still, Trump's score was statistically on par with that of Mike Pence, who garnered a close 52%.

Notably, though, the poll unveiled a nuanced dimension to this faith-focused narrative.

Evangelical voters, a critical demographic for Republican candidates, were more inclined to view Pence as a man of faith, at 65%, compared to only 37% of evangelicals who regarded Trump as a man of faith. Similar trends emerged among Catholic voters and non-evangelical Protestants, with Pence enjoying a higher perception of faithfulness than Trump.

Nonetheless, among the GOP base, Trump's position as a figure of faith extended beyond just his former running mate. The poll found that Trump also outpaced other potential rivals in the Republican presidential primary.

A notable 47% of Republicans regarded Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a person of faith, while 31% said the same of Senator Tim Scott. Meanwhile, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as they secured 31% and 30%, respectively. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie trailed with 22%.

Standing in stark contrast, only 23% of Republicans considered President Joe Biden, an avowed Catholic, as a man of faith, and merely 12% extended the same designation to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ultimately, the perception of Trump as a person of faith appears to be closely entwined with voters' political identities rather than their religious affiliations.

The poll, conducted from Sept. 8-11 reached 1,002 registered voters and had a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.