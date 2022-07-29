Trump: 'We Don't Need to Steal Elections, We Win Elections!'

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to tweak Democrats and others who insist there was no voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump on Friday morning shared a post apparently showing enthusiastic, big crowds at a Save America rally.

"We don't need to steal elections, we win elections!" Trump said while sharing a post from God & Country.

Trump last week blasted Democrats and "RINOs" (Republicans In Name Only) for hypocrisy regarding the process of certifying Electoral College votes.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced two bills, including one aiming to clarify the role of the vice president and stating he or she has no discretion over the results.

"So the Democrats, RINOS, and almost ALL others said that [then-Vice President] Mike Pence, or any V.P., had absolutely no right to do anything but send the 'Votes' to the Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell, even if they were fraudulent, corrupt, or highly irregular," Trump wrote on Truth Social.