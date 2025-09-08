Trump Admin to Issue New Guidance on School Prayer

President Donald Trump announced Monday in a speech that his administration will issue new guidance to provide "total protection" for prayer in public schools.

Speaking at a meeting of the Justice Department's Religious Liberty Commission, Trump said that "the Department of Education will soon issue new guidance protecting ... prayer in our public schools, and it's total protection."

Though he didn't go into detail about these new guidelines, he said: "For most of our country's history, the Bible was found in every classroom in the nation, yet in many schools today students are instead indoctrinated with anti-religious propaganda and some are punished for their religious beliefs. Very, very strongly punished. It is ridiculous."

Trump added: "When faith gets weaker, our country seems to get weaker. When faith gets stronger, as it is right now, we're having a very good period of time after some rough years, good things happen for our country. It's amazing the way it seems to work that way."

Education Department press secretary Savannah Newhouse said in a statement: "The Department of Education looks forward to supporting President Trump's vision to promote religious liberty in our schools across the country."