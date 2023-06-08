×
Trump Accuses DOJ Prosecutor of Attempted Bribery

By    |   Thursday, 08 June 2023 09:05 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump late Wednesday, in a pair of all-caps posts to his Truth Social account, railed against the Department of Justice and accused an unnamed prosecutor of offering a "judgeship" to an attorney for a witness in the case.

The posts followed reports that federal prosecutors have sent him a letter to inform him he's the subject of an investigation into his handling of classified documents.

The news about the notification surfaced after Trump's attorneys met with DOJ officials to discuss the case, but does not necessarily mean he will face criminal charges.

"Shocking!" Trump posted in the first of the all-caps messages. "One of the top prosecutors at the department of injustice was reportedly so obsessed with 'getting Trump' that he tried to bribe & intimidate a lawyer representing someone being targeted & harassed to falsely accuse & fabricate a story about President Donald J. Trump & a crime that doesn't exist.

"This criminal & salacious act within the DOJ has brought shame & embarrassment to this once great & respected institution. Because of this, there is now extreme turmoil inside the DOJ," he added.

In the second post, Trump claimed that "a top overzealous & dishonest DOJ prosecutor offered a witness' lawyer and important 'judgeship' in the Biden administration if his client 'flips' on President Trump, who has done nothing wrong!"

"The highly respected lawyer was incensed & disgusted at this corrupt & legal offer," he continued. "The fake 'case' against me must be immediately dropped, and the inspector general should launch an investigation into this & the many other all too obvious wrongdoings & crimes taking place at the DOJ & FBI!"

Trump, the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has repeatedly called the multiple investigations politically motivated.

Special counsel Jack Smith is leading investigations into Trump's possession of classified documents after he left the White House, as well as into alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

In August 2022, investigators seized about 13,000 documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, discovering 100 were marked as being classified. The former president has maintained he did nothing wrong and suggested that he declassified the materials when he was still in office.

Trump, meanwhile, is facing felony charges filed in April in New York, where Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought charges against him of falsifying business records in connection to hush money paid to adult movie actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential race. He has also claimed that those charges are politically motivated.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


