Cuban President: 'No One Dictates What We Do'

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on Tuesday delivered a defiant defense of the island's sovereignty, accusing the United States of decades-long aggression and reiterating Cuba's readiness to defend itself against any external threat.

"Cuba is a free, independent, and sovereign nation. No one dictates what we do," Díaz-Canel said in a public statement after President Donald Trump demanded that the Caribbean nation "make a deal" with Washington, as the U.S. president warned that Havana would be cut off from the Venezuelan oil and money it has relied on for decades.

Díaz-Canel argued that the country does not pose a threat to others but has instead been the target of sustained pressure from Washington.

"Cuba does not aggress; it is aggressed upon by the United States for 66 years, and it does not threaten; it prepares, ready to defend the homeland to the last drop of blood," he said.

The remarks come amid renewed tensions between Havana and Washington, as the Cuban government continues to blame U.S. sanctions for the island's deepening economic crisis, marked by shortages of food, fuel, and medicine, as well as prolonged power outages.

Cuban officials have long argued that U.S. policy amounts to economic warfare designed to destabilize the government, a claim U.S. administrations have rejected.

Díaz-Canel framed Cuba's military posture as defensive, portraying preparedness as a necessity rather than an act of provocation.

His language echoed longstanding revolutionary rhetoric emphasizing national resistance, sacrifice, and the legacy of the 1959 revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power.

U.S. officials have consistently said their policies toward Cuba are intended to promote democracy and human rights, not to threaten the Cuban people.

Washington maintains that sanctions target the government and security apparatus, while humanitarian goods are exempt.

Havana disputes that characterization, saying the restrictions have broad and severe effects on daily life.

The Cuban president's statement also appeared aimed at a domestic audience, reinforcing themes of unity and resilience as the government faces growing public frustration.

In recent years, rare protests have erupted across the island, driven by economic hardship and demands for political change.

The government has blamed those demonstrations on U.S. interference and misinformation campaigns.

Internationally, Cuba continues to seek support from allies and partners who oppose U.S. sanctions, including calls at the United Nations to end the embargo.

Each year, the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly votes in favor of a nonbinding resolution urging Washington to lift the measures.

Díaz-Canel's comments underscored that, despite economic strain and diplomatic pressure, Cuba's leadership intends to maintain a hard line on sovereignty and national defense, signaling no shift in its confrontational stance toward the United States.