Setting of Trump Trial May Impact Jury Pool

The jury pool for former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial will be made up mostly of Florida counties that Trump won handily in both his presidential campaigns.

Judge Aileen Cannon signaled that the trial would take place in Fort Pierce, the federal courthouse where she normally sits, at the northern end of the Southern District of Florida.

One swing county and four solid red counties provide the potential jurors to that courthouse, The New York Times reported.

Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020, left open the possibility that the trial could be moved.

"I'm not convinced this case is going to go in Fort Pierce," Dave Aronberg, an outgoing Florida state attorney in Palm Beach County, told the Times.

Aronberg predicted a potential move to West Palm Beach, the county in which Trump lives and where the classified documents were found.

Until or unless the case is moved, the trial is expected to draw jurors who live in places that tilt Republican, the Times reported.

"For years, it's been a very conservative venue for plaintiffs' lawyers," trial lawyer John Morgan told the Times.

"It is solid, solid Trump country."

Trump won Okeechobee County, a rural county where just more than 16,000 people voted in the 2020 election, with 71.5% of the vote, according to the county's election tally.

He took Highlands County with 66.8% in 2020. That county is a rural area where more than 52,000 people voted.

In Martin County, where more than 98,000 people voted, Trump won with 61.8%. In Indian River County, where more than 97,000 voted, the then-president won with 60.2% of the vote.

The swing county of St. Lucie County was one in which Trump won narrowly in both 2016 and 2020. He got 50.4% of the vote in 2020 to defeat President Joe Biden.

Cannon has scheduled Trump's criminal trial on charges of illegal retention of classified government documents to start Aug. 14, "or as soon thereafter as the case may be called."

Fort Pierce is located about 120 miles north of Miami along the east coast of Florida.