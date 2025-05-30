WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | china | tariffs | trade | agreement | violation

Trump Accuses China of Violating Deal on Tariffs

Friday, 30 May 2025 09:03 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating its agreement with the United States on tariffs, despite the deal he made to save the nation from "grave economic danger."

In his comments on Truth Social, Trump said that the high tariffs he initially set on China made it "virtually impossible for China to TRADE into the United States marketplace, which is, by far, number one in the World."

On May 12, the two countries agreed on a 90-day suspension on most of the tariffs, but Trump on Friday said that the "bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!"

Trump said his initial tariffs were "devastating" for China, as "many factories closed and there was, to put it mildly, 'civil unrest.'"

The president said he saw what was happening and "didn't like it, for them, not for us."

"I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn't want to see that happen," he said. "Because of this deal, everything quickly stabilized and China got back to business as usual. Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!!"

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

