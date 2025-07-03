Trump Readies Pen for Fourth of July Bill Signing

President Donald Trump plans to sign the wide-ranging tax and domestic policy bill — which the House is still debating and could pass Thursday — on the Fourth of July in a public ceremony, according to NBC News.

Trump, in a social media statement, chided Republicans who had yet to support the legislation, writing, "What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT’S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!"

Trump reportedly spent Wednesday night and Thursday morning holding conversations with Republican holdouts to convince them to support the bill and get it to his desk by Friday, the deadline he set weeks ago.

Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., lashed out at Trump and the GOP for pushing to pass the bill before the Fourth of July.

"When we say the Republican Party has turned into a cult, this is what we mean," Magaziner said. "Our Republican colleagues are pushing a bill that would throw their constituents under the bus, a bill that flies in the face of everything they claim to stand for, all because Donald Trump wants a bill signing photo-op by the Fourth of July."