Tags: donald trump | biden administration | title 42 | immigration

Trump: Biden Administration Will Rue End of Title 42

By    |   Wednesday, 10 May 2023 10:27 PM EDT

The end of Title 42 will be a “day of infamy” for the Biden administration, said former President Donald Trump.

"This is my policy that they're letting terminate because they lost in court. ... You're going to have millions of people pouring into our country, right now, at a level that nobody has ever seen before," Trump said during a CNN town hall Wednesday in New Hampshire.

He then suggested that another version of Title 42 should be implemented and that migrants crossing the border were “sick.” 

“If people are sick and have infectious diseases and lots of other problems —  we don't want them being in our country. We have enough problems right now. We have problems like we've never had in the history of our country,” he said.

Title 42, which is set to expire Thursday, has been used more than 2.8 million times to expel migrants since its implementation. However, children traveling alone were exempt. Also, it has been unevenly enforced by nationality, partly because it’s harder to expel people to some countries, including Venezuela and Cuba.

Trump also said he would consider separating families at the border considering the situation in New York City.

"Look at New York City. They're living in Central Park in New York City," Trump said. "The city is being swamped, Los Angeles is being swamped, Iowa is being swamped our whole country is getting destroyed."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

