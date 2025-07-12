Newsmax Special 'Butler at One' Airs Sunday

For many, July 13, 2024, will remain a day of infamy.

It may also prove to be one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

On that day, President Donald Trump survived an audacious attempt on his life — one that had a bullet graze the side of his face and rip off a piece of his ear.

He was just millimeters away from certain death, yet he survived.

Hosted by Newsmax anchors Lidia Curanaj and Bob Brooks, our one-hour special takes a deep dive into what really happened that fateful day and the implications for America.

Special guests include:

Speaker Mike Johnson , who discusses how God's Providence played a role in saving Trump and America.

, who discusses how God's Providence played a role in saving Trump and America. Senator Ron Johnson provides the latest details on the FBI and Department of Justice investigation into the Butler shooting.

provides the latest details on the FBI and Department of Justice investigation into the Butler shooting. Charles Marino , formerly of the Secret Service, and Ronald Kessler , bestselling author, who examine the Secret Service failures, what went wrong and what happened since the shooting.

, formerly of the Secret Service, and , bestselling author, who examine the Secret Service failures, what went wrong and what happened since the shooting. Sally Sherry , the nurse who cared for Trump after he was wounded by the gunshot, details Trump's amazing defiance and resilience in the wake of the assassination attempt.

, the nurse who cared for Trump after he was wounded by the gunshot, details Trump's amazing defiance and resilience in the wake of the assassination attempt. Salena Zito , the intrepid reporter from Pennsylvania, sat in the front row and witnessed the shooting firsthand.

, the intrepid reporter from Pennsylvania, sat in the front row and witnessed the shooting firsthand. John and Jim McLaughlin , President Trump's pollsters, discuss the implications of the shooting and its impact on the 2024 election.

, President Trump's pollsters, discuss the implications of the shooting and its impact on the 2024 election. Newsmax editor Ken Chandler and writer David Patten discuss Newsmax's special investigative report, "Butler at One," which uncovers more detailed revelations from this shocking event.

In this "Butler at One" TV special, Newsmax explores the continuing questions and issues, including:

Why could such an attempt even have happened against a sitting former president campaigning for office?

Why did the Secret Service fail to identify the shooter early, even though there were significant warnings?

Why has the FBI not completed its full investigation, leaving so many questions unanswered?

And why, after a year, do we still know so little about the shooter?

"Butler at One" reveals that this attempt on the life of Donald J. Trump may have implications far beyond an isolated incident — and remains a current mystery yet to be solved.

