Trump: AI Rewrote Speech 'So Beautifully'

Former President Donald Trump called artificial intelligence “really powerful stuff,” despite being “a little bit scary,” and said the technology rewrote one of his speeches “so beautifully.”

“What it does is so crazy,” Trump said while appearing on social media influencer Logan Paul’s podcast “Impaulsive” on Thursday. “Now, it can also be really used for good. I mean, things can happen. I had a speech rewritten by AI.”

The former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee said “one of the top people” showed him how AI could be used.

“He goes click, click, click, and like 15 seconds later he shows me my speech, written so beautifully, I said, ‘I’m gonna use this,’” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. It comes out with the most beautiful writing, so one industry I think that will be gone are these wonderful speechwriters. I’ve never seen anything like it, and so quickly. A manner of literally minutes, it’s done. It’s a little bit scary.”

In February, Trump called artificial intelligence “maybe the most dangerous thing out there” during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

During his interview on “Impaulsive,” Trump discussed his concerns about AI manipulating the perception of reality.

“I saw a picture of me promoting a product, and I could not tell,” he said. “The voice was perfect. The lips moved perfectly with every word … and that’s scary.”

The former president said he talked about AI with tech industry executives while out in California recently.

“Met with incredible people actually, and … this is what everyone’s talking about with all of the technology,” he said. “These are the real technology people and they’re talking about AI. I’ve seen things that are so… you wouldn’t even think it’s possible.”

As an example, Trump said that he was shown an ad spot created by AI with him in it, though he never made it.

“They can make a commercial. I saw this … I said, ‘Did I make that commercial? Did I forget that I made that commercial?’” he said. “It is so unbelievable.”

The 45th president also described a more alarming situation, in which an AI-generated deepfake could be used to trigger worldwide panic.

“If you’re the president of the United States, and you announce that 13 missiles have been sent to — let’s not use the name of a country — we’ve just sent 13 nuclear missiles heading to somewhere and they will hit their targets in 12 minutes and 59 seconds,” he said.

Trump said he ran that possibility by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

“I asked Elon, ‘Is there any way that like Russia or China can say that that’s not really President Trump?’ He said there’s no way,” he said.