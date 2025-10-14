Trump No Longer Taking Questions From 'ABC Fake News'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will no longer take questions from "ABC fake news" after Sunday's interview between Vice President JD Vance and George Stephanopoulos, which the "This Week" anchor abruptly ended while Vance was speaking.

Trump was addressing reporters after a Cabinet meeting when several shouted "Mr. President" to get his attention. The meeting aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

Trump pointed at an ABC reporter and said, "You're ABC fake news," before calling on someone else.

"I don't take questions from ABC fake news after what you did with Stephanopoulos to the vice president of the United States," Trump said, interrupting before the reporter could ask a question.

Tensions between Stephanopoulos and Vance flared during Sunday's live interview, when Stephanopoulos pressed Vance about reports that Tom Homan — Trump's point man on mass deportations and border security — allegedly accepted a bribe.

On Newsmax last month, Homan denied that he accepted a $50,000 bribe from undercover FBI agents, saying the allegation was part of a coordinated campaign to discredit him. The Justice Department later closed the investigation.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a joint statement that "this matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors. They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing."

Stephanopoulos, in turn, pressed Vance: "The White House border czar Tom Homan was recorded in September 2024 accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money or give it back?"

"George, you covered this story ad nauseam," Vance said. "Tom Homan did not take a bribe. It's a ridiculous smear.

"The reason you guys are going after Tom Homan so gravely is because he is doing the job of enforcing the law. I think it's really preposterous.

"I think that it would be a more interesting story about why is it that Tom Homan, who is simply enforcing America's immigration laws, is constantly harassed and threatened to the point of death threats.

"That's a much more interesting question that journalists should focus on. We can agree to disagree."

But Stephanopoulos persisted: "What was caught on the tape, you are saying right now you don't know whether or not he kept that money?"

"I don't know what tape you are referring to, George," Vance said. "I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe. There is no evidence of that.

"Here is why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you are losing credibility: You are talking now for five minutes with the vice president of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan — a story that I have read about, but I don't even know the video that you are talking about.

"Let's talk about the real issues, George. I think the American people would benefit much more from that than from you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole where the facts clearly show that Tom Homan didn't engage in any criminal wrongdoing."

"It's not a weird left-wing rabbit hole," Stephanopoulos responded.

"I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000 as was heard on an audiotape recorded by the FBI in September 2024 and you did not answer the question. Thank you for your time this morning."

As Vance began to respond — "No, George, I said that I ..." — the interview ended, and the show cut to a commercial.

Newsmax has reached out to ABC News for comment.

Sunday's confrontation marked the latest flash point for Stephanopoulos, who has faced internal criticism at ABC News for months.

He publicly apologized in December after incorrectly claiming on air that Trump had been "found liable for rape" in a civil case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. A Manhattan jury found Trump civilly liable for sexual abuse and defamation, not rape.

Trump sued ABC and Stephanopoulos over the misstatement. The network agreed to pay $15 million to Trump's presidential library and $1 million toward his legal fees.