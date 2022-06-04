Former Wisc. Judge Shot Dead in 'Domestic Terror' Attack; McConnell on 'Hit List'

A judge was found shot dead in his Wisconsin home in a possible domestic terror attack, and police found a "hit list" of political figures in the suspect's vehicle, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

SWAT on Friday morning discovered the body of former Juneau County Judge John Roemer, according to ABC.

Law enforcement said the "hit list" also included the names of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office got a call at 6:30 a.m. Friday of an armed person and two shots fired at Roemer's residence.

The caller reportedly left the home and contacted law enforcement from a house nearby.

A series of negotiations took place after officers arrived on scene. But after failed attempts to reach a resolution with the gunman, a SWAT team stormed the residence at 10:17 a.m. — roughly four hours after the first call.

Roemer, 68, who retired in 2017, was found zip-tied to a chair with a fatal gunshot wound, The Sun reported. A 56-year-old man found in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound is the prime suspect and remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital, police say. Officers think Roemer's son may have seen the attack unfold.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and an act of domestic terrorism.

Attorney General Josh Kaul told reporters he believes the act was targeted. "The targeting was based on some sort of court case or court cases," Kaul said. Law enforcement said the suspect is a member of a militia.

Kaul added there's no immediate danger to the public.