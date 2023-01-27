DOJ, FBI Call for Protests to Be Peaceful When Memphis Police Video Released

The FBI and Department of Justice came together Friday to dissuade potential protesters against Tyre Nichols' death from turning violent — in advance of the police footage chronicling Nichols' arrest in Memphis, Tennessee being released to the public.

"Expressions of concern when people see this video, we urge that they be peaceful and nonviolent," said Attorney General Merrick Garland at a DOJ press conference. "That's what the family has urged, and that of course is what the Justice Department urges as well."

On Jan. 7, Nichols had a confrontation with Memphis police during a traffic stop.

According to Nichols' family and lawyers, the police bodycam video — with a running time of approximately three minutes — shows the five Memphis officers, all of whom are black, beating the 29-year-old Nichols.

On Jan. 10, Nichols died from the apparent injuries suffered in the police incident.

Last week, the five Memphis officers involved in the Nichols incident were fired from the city's police force. They were subsequently arrested on murder charges, along with other crimes related to Nichols' death.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis told CNN Friday morning the Nichols video displays "acts that defy humanity" and are "a disregard for life."

Davis also compared the violence in the Nichols video to that of Rodney King's violent encounter with Los Angeles police in 1991.

"I was outraged. It was incomprehensible to me. It was unconscionable, and I felt that I needed to do something and do something quickly," explained Davis. "I don't think I've witnessed anything of that nature in my entire career."

The White House also got ahead of the messaging loop Friday, asking the public to exercise civility with any protests related to Nichols' death.

At a media briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted the White House has been "in coordination with the relevant agencies to ensure they prepare if protests become violent."

Jean-Pierre continued: "We understand the outrage people have currently, and how hurt and painful this is, but we are going to continue to say ... violence is unacceptable."

Also, neither Jean-Pierre nor anyone in the White House, including President Joe Biden, has yet to see the police video of the Nichols incident.

Garland also hadn't seen the Nichols video as of Friday morning. However, he has been briefed on the "horrific" and "deeply disturbing" details of the police incident.

"I have seen the video myself, and I will tell you I was appalled," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. "I'm struggling to find a stronger word, but I will just tell you I was appalled."

The FBI's field officials have been alerted to possible violent protests this weekend. Police departments throughout the country are also "bracing" for potentially violent protests, writes Politico.

"There's a right way and a wrong way in this country to express being upset or angry about something, and we need to make sure that if there is that sentiment expressed here, it's done in the right way," said Wray.