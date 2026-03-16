WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: doj | china | defense information | indictment

Marine Veteran Indicted on Charges of Sending Secrets to China

By    |   Monday, 16 March 2026 04:07 PM EDT

A Marine Corps veteran has been indicted on charges connected to providing secret U.S. defense information to a person believed to be in China.

Seth Chambers, 35, of Texas County, Missouri, pleaded not guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Missouri to two counts of willful transmission of national defense information, the Department of Justice said in a news release. If convicted, Chambers faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each count.

Chambers entered his plea before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Jr.

The case is scheduled for trial on Aug. 10, according to court records.

Chambers served as a Marine Corps intelligence analyst from April 2011 to March 2021 before working as an analyst for a U.S. government contractor in Erbil, Iraq, from November 2021 to January 2023, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said Chambers held a security clearance that let him access classified material up to the top-secret level.

According to court documents, Chambers allegedly copied classified information, removed it from a secure site, incorporated it into a report, and transmitted the material electronically.

On Dec. 10, 2022, Chambers allegedly sent a white paper containing excerpts from classified U.S. government documents to a person in Maryland who was not authorized to receive it. A second document containing similar excerpts was allegedly transmitted on April 20, 2023, to someone believed to be in China.

The indictment said the documents contained information classified at the secret level and that Chambers knew the material related to national defense and he was not authorized to transmit it.

Chambers had received training on handling classified information and had signed nondisclosure agreements acknowledging that unauthorized disclosure could harm U.S. national security, according to the indictment.

Newsmax has contacted the Department of Justice and Chambers' attorney, federal public defender Ian Lewis, for comment.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Marine Corps veteran has been indicted on charges connected to providing secret U.S. defense information to a person believed to be in China.
doj, china, defense information, indictment
308
2026-07-16
Monday, 16 March 2026 04:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved