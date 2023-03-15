DOJ: Peter Navarro Cannot Claim Executive Privilege

The Department of Justice said Peter Navarro, a trade and coronavirus adviser to former President Donald Trump, has no blanket claim to executive privilege that would have prevented him from testifying or providing documents to the House committee that investigated the Capitol protests on Jan. 6, 2021, USA Today reported.

Navarro faces two charges of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House panel.

On the eve of the trial in January, Trump formally invoked executive privilege to keep communications with Navarro confidential. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta postponed the trial to hear more arguments about the dispute, USA Today reported.

The Justice Department argued Navarro never documented the claim of executive privilege before he was charged. But even if he had, the committee sought to ask him about protests and speeches on Nov. 14, 2020, and about purported election fraud in a report he released, which fell outside his official duties protected by executive privilege, USA Today reported.

"The Defendant argues that both executive privilege and testimonial immunity excuse his noncompliance with the Committee's subpoena," U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said in the filing. "This is incorrect."

Navarro has until April 4 to reply.

"No assertion by former President Trump could have covered most of the information that the Committee asked the Defendant to produce in documents or at his deposition," Elizabeth Aloi, assistant U.S. attorney, wrote in the 26-page brief.

The select committee subpoenaed Navarro on Feb. 9, 2022, and Navarro responded almost immediately that he would not comply because of executive privilege, Politico reported. After weeks of failed discussions between the committee and Navarro, President Joe Biden's White House counsel issued a letter indicating that the president had determined not to support any claim of privilege over Navarro's testimony. Navarro then "blew off a March 2 deposition date," Politico reported, and Navarro was held in contempt.