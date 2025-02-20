Senate Confirms Kash Patel as FBI Director

The Senate voted to confirm Kash Patel as FBI director, a decision that places him atop the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency despite concerns from Democrats over his qualifications and the prospect that he would do President Donald Trump’s bidding.

Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska were the lone Republican holdouts.

A Trump loyalist who has fiercely criticized the agency, Patel will inherit an FBI gripped by turmoil as the Justice Department over the past month has forced out a group of senior bureau officials and made a highly unusual demand for the names of thousands of agents who participated in investigations related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a post on the social media network X, he wrote: The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable and committed to justice."

He added, "My mission as director is clear: let good cops be cops -- and rebuild trust in the FBI."

Newsmax contributed to this report.