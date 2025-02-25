WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doge | elon musk | donald trump | savings

DOGE Claims $65 Billion in Savings Since Day One

By    |   Tuesday, 25 February 2025 01:44 PM EST

More than a month into the Trump administration, the Department of Government Efficiency continues to tout substantial reductions in government spending.

DOGE, overseen by tech mogul Elon Musk, announced savings of $65 billion, a week after it announced $55 billion in overall savings.

The windfall came from a combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings, DOGE said on its website.

"We are working to upload all of this data in a digestible and fully transparent manner with clear assumptions, consistent with applicable rules and regulations," DOGE said.

DOGE said its website will ideally be updated twice a week with the goal of eventually updating in real-time.

The top 10 agencies with the most total savings:

  1. ED (Department of Education)
  2. GSA (General Services Administration)
  3. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)
  4. DOL (Department of Labor)
  5. OPM (Office of Personnel Management)
  6. DOI (Department of the Interior)
  7. USDA (Department of Agriculture)
  8. Treasury (Department of the Treasury)
  9. SSA (Social Security Administration)
  10. HHS( Department of Health and Human Services)

The top 10 agencies with the least total savings:

  1. State (Department of State)
  2. NIH (National Institutes of Health; within HHS)
  3. DOT (Department of Transportation)
  4. DOE (Department of Energy)
  5. DOC (Department of Commerce)
  6. NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration)
  7. DOD (Department of Defense)
  8. DOJ (Department of Justice)
  9. SBA (Small Business Administration)
  10. DHS (Department of Homeland Security)

DOGE's cuts included ending subscriptions to publications like Politico, Bloomberg, and the Washington Post, which has saved more than $1.5 million and $20 million in leadership training at the Consumer Protection Bureau.

Other savings include millions of dollars in real estate for offices throughout the country, including $26 million for the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
More than a month into the Trump administration, the Department of Government Efficiency continues to tout substantial reductions in government spending.
doge, elon musk, donald trump, savings
286
2025-44-25
Tuesday, 25 February 2025 01:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved