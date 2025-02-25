DOGE Claims $65 Billion in Savings Since Day One

More than a month into the Trump administration, the Department of Government Efficiency continues to tout substantial reductions in government spending.

DOGE, overseen by tech mogul Elon Musk, announced savings of $65 billion, a week after it announced $55 billion in overall savings.

The windfall came from a combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings, DOGE said on its website.



"We are working to upload all of this data in a digestible and fully transparent manner with clear assumptions, consistent with applicable rules and regulations," DOGE said.

DOGE said its website will ideally be updated twice a week with the goal of eventually updating in real-time.

The top 10 agencies with the most total savings:

ED (Department of Education) GSA (General Services Administration) EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) DOL (Department of Labor) OPM (Office of Personnel Management) DOI (Department of the Interior) USDA (Department of Agriculture) Treasury (Department of the Treasury) SSA (Social Security Administration) HHS( Department of Health and Human Services)

The top 10 agencies with the least total savings:

State (Department of State) NIH (National Institutes of Health; within HHS) DOT (Department of Transportation) DOE (Department of Energy) DOC (Department of Commerce) NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) DOD (Department of Defense) DOJ (Department of Justice) SBA (Small Business Administration) DHS (Department of Homeland Security)

DOGE's cuts included ending subscriptions to publications like Politico, Bloomberg, and the Washington Post, which has saved more than $1.5 million and $20 million in leadership training at the Consumer Protection Bureau.

Other savings include millions of dollars in real estate for offices throughout the country, including $26 million for the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.