DOGE Claims $65 Billion in Savings Since Day One

More than a month into the Trump administration, the Department of Government Efficiency continues to tout substantial reductions in government spending.
DOGE, overseen by tech mogul Elon Musk, announced savings of $65 billion, a week after it announced $55 billion in overall savings.
The windfall came from a combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings, DOGE said on its website.
"We are working to upload all of this data in a digestible and fully transparent manner with clear assumptions, consistent with applicable rules and regulations," DOGE said.
DOGE said its website will ideally be updated twice a week with the goal of eventually updating in real-time.
The top 10 agencies with the most total savings:
- ED (Department of Education)
- GSA (General Services Administration)
- EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)
- DOL (Department of Labor)
- OPM (Office of Personnel Management)
- DOI (Department of the Interior)
- USDA (Department of Agriculture)
- Treasury (Department of the Treasury)
- SSA (Social Security Administration)
- HHS( Department of Health and Human Services)
The top 10 agencies with the least total savings:
- State (Department of State)
- NIH (National Institutes of Health; within HHS)
- DOT (Department of Transportation)
- DOE (Department of Energy)
- DOC (Department of Commerce)
- NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration)
- DOD (Department of Defense)
- DOJ (Department of Justice)
- SBA (Small Business Administration)
- DHS (Department of Homeland Security)
DOGE's cuts included ending subscriptions to publications like Politico, Bloomberg, and the Washington Post, which has saved more than $1.5 million and $20 million in leadership training at the Consumer Protection Bureau.
Other savings include millions of dollars in real estate for offices throughout the country, including $26 million for the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.
Sam Barron ✉
Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.
