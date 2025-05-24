WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dmv | phishing | scam | email | text | personal | information

DMV Warns of Phishing Email, Text Scams

By    |   Saturday, 24 May 2025 04:12 PM EDT

The Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers of rampant phishing attacks, including emails and text messages asking people to update their personal information for expiring government documents.

Some texts state the recipient has unpaid tolls and that they need to make payment immediately.

The messages "have been sent en masse... threatening license suspension, legal action, and credit damage if immediate payment is not made through a deceptive link," Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez said in a statement.

The texts include a fake web address "that closely mimics the official FLHSMV domain in an effort to mislead residents into complying," the statement continues.

Authorities are urging people to:

1. NOT click the link. It may compromise your personal and financial information. Mark the message as spam and delete it immediately.

2. NOT confuse this with a legitimate traffic or parking citation.

3. Remember that FLHSMV will never attempt to collect any fees via text.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers of rampant phishing attacks, including emails and text messages asking people to update their personal information for expiring government documents.
dmv, phishing, scam, email, text, personal, information, expired, documents
155
2025-12-24
Saturday, 24 May 2025 04:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved