DMV Warns of Phishing Email, Text Scams

The Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers of rampant phishing attacks, including emails and text messages asking people to update their personal information for expiring government documents.

Some texts state the recipient has unpaid tolls and that they need to make payment immediately.

The messages "have been sent en masse... threatening license suspension, legal action, and credit damage if immediate payment is not made through a deceptive link," Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez said in a statement.

The texts include a fake web address "that closely mimics the official FLHSMV domain in an effort to mislead residents into complying," the statement continues.

Authorities are urging people to:

1. NOT click the link. It may compromise your personal and financial information. Mark the message as spam and delete it immediately.

2. NOT confuse this with a legitimate traffic or parking citation.

3. Remember that FLHSMV will never attempt to collect any fees via text.