Dick Morris: Tucker Carlson's Dangerous Pro-Putin Stance Endangers Ukraine

Former presidential adviser Dick Morris ripped Fox News host Tucker Carlson Friday for "helping to join the Putin people" who are trying to scare Americans into believing that defending Ukraine against Russia will lead to a long, costly war.

Carlson on Tuesday tweeted, "America is moving towards war with Russia, and the media is encouraging it." On his program Thursday night, he told viewers that the U.S. defending Ukraine "serves no American interest."

Morris slammed Carlson's hyperbole and told Newsmax a war between the U.S. and Russia will not happen.

"He should know better, that economic sanctions can accomplish [stopping Russian aggression]," said Morris, a former adviser to then-Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

"I can't believe that Tucker Carlson is so willing to throw away the entire legacy and work of President Ronald Reagan," he said, noting Reagan's success is liberating Eastern Europe from communist subjugation.

Twitter users did not hold back when sharing their views about Carlson's recent comments.

"If the US went to war with what side would Tucker Carlson be on?" Jim Shea tweeted.

"Then, should we not also defend Israel? They are our allies as well," Wingnut Eastlake tweeted.

"And we know what side you're on. Right Tucker ? When do you start broadcasting from Moscow ? Putin loves you baby !! (emoji)," Harold Adkins tweeted.

Carlson, during his Fox News show on Thursday night, intensified his warnings of war by claiming that the people saying Ukraine must join NATO are the same people who "cooked up the Iraq War."

"The whole thing is nuts. It serves no American interest whatsoever," Carlson said on his show. "It is yet another manufactured crisis, this one devised by restless, power-hungry neocons in Washington looking for another war."

While insisting economic sanctions will work against Russia, Morris added that defending Ukraine remains in the best interests of the U.S. and the world.

"I think the best line is from philosopher George Santayana, who said 'Those who do not learn the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them,'" Morris told Newsmax.

"If anybody has not learned the lesson of Adolf Hitler's expansion in Europe that led to Word War II are doomed to repeat it with Putin's expansion going on in Russia.

"Just as Hitler began by seizing lands and finally provoked war by invading Poland, Putin began by seizing Sevastopol, and Crimea, and Georgia, and Moldova, and the Donbas region of Ukraine, and now he's going to try and seize Ukraine."

Carlson on Thursday cited an earlier interview with foreign policy analyst Clint Ehrlich, who said NATO doesn't even want Ukraine to join its organization.

Carlson also told viewers that U.S. military action in Ukraine would be too high a cost.

But Morris points out that no one on the right or left is talking about sending U.S. troops to the Ukraine.

"We're talking about sending military aid for allies trying to defend their freedom, and we're talking about severe economic sanctions on Russia if they violate international law and their own treaty with the Ukraine," he said.

Previously, former NATO Supreme Commander Wesley Clark criticized Tucker's position, noting that Russia under Putin has been meddling with and even threatening in the affairs of its regional neighbors for a long period.

Clark noted these nations such as the Ukraine have only sought NATO membership to protect themselves against a dangerous bear, not to provoke Russia, as Tucker claims.