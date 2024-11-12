WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Durbin: Sotomayor Stepping Down, Not 'Realistic'

By    |   Tuesday, 12 November 2024 09:24 PM EST

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told reporters on Tuesday it's not "realistic" that Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will retire and that Democrats will fill her vacancy before the changeover to the next Congress and administration, Politico reported.

"Whoever makes those calls [for a retirement] can't count," Durbin told reporters in the Capitol. "Take a look at the calendar and tell me how in the world you could achieve that without setting aside the budget and the defense authorization act and all the other things that need to be done? I don't think it's a realistic idea."

Meanwhile, according to The Hill, Sotomayor has made no indication she plans to step down. The rhetoric surrounding a Sotomayor replacement comes amid the Democrats' pressure on President Joe Biden to name a successor for the Latina justice before President-elect Donald Trump enters office.

Additionally, sources close to the 70-year-old justice told CNN that she is in "great health."

