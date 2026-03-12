Airports Solicit Donations for TSA Agents Amid DHS Shutdown

Major airports are stepping in to help Transportation Security Administration officers who are working without pay during the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown, which comes as spring break travel ramps up.

The lapse in DHS funding has coincided with the start of a busy travel season, raising concerns about longer security lines as TSA workers manage increased passenger traffic while going without paychecks.

Denver International Airport has asked the public on social media to donate $10 and $20 grocery and gas gift cards for TSA employees affected by the shutdown.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has also opened a food pantry for TSA agents and is requesting donations of nonperishable food, hygiene products, and baby supplies.

Many transportation security officers already live paycheck to paycheck, according to TSA.

During last year’s record-breaking government shutdown, the agency said more than 1,100 security officers left their jobs — a more than 25% increase in separations compared with the same period the year before.

Geoff Freeman, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, highlighted the financial strain on the workforce, saying in a statement that with an average salary of around $35,000, these officers "simply cannot afford to miss a paycheck."

Airport-led donation drives are subject to federal ethics rules. According to TSA guidance circulated during last fall’s shutdown, management can accept donations from travelers on behalf of the agency and distribute them to front-line workers.

However, officials cannot accept cash or cash-equivalent gift cards, such as prepaid VISA cards.

DHS funding expired about a month ago amid a stalemate in Washington over immigration enforcement. Several agencies under the DHS umbrella, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, remain affected.

Democrats have proposed funding certain agencies such as FEMA and TSA separately, while Republicans have floated a measure to temporarily fund the entire department. Both proposals have failed.

The Senate is expected to vote again Thursday on DHS funding, but the measure is widely expected to fail, with both sides pointing fingers at each other for the nearly month-long standoff.

Meanwhile, TSA agents will miss their first full paycheck on Friday.