Noem: Red States' Cities Also to See Reinforcements

President Donald Trump's crackdown on law and order will not be limited to Democratic-led cities and states, as red states will be getting federal reinforcements, too, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"Absolutely," Noem told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday when asked if GOP-run areas will be getting federal reinforcements.

"Every single city is evaluated for what we need to do there to make it safer."

Noem noted a plan is in the works.

"So we've got operations that, again, I won't talk about details on, but we absolutely are not looking through the viewpoint at anything we're doing with a political lens," she said.

"It is what can we do to make sure that we're continuing to get up every day and to fight for the American citizen, and that they have the chance to go out there and pursue the American dream."

Nineteen mostly red states are targeted for the deployment of an estimated 1,700 guardsmen to aid in immigration enforcement and other crime fighting throughout the U.S., The Daily Mail reported last week.

The forces will be used to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement and DHS, according to the report. The deployments are scheduled to run through at least mid-November, with Texas expected to host the largest presence.

The states are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming. Troops will handle support roles such as case management, transportation, logistics, and clerical work while also helping deter crime.

Notably, unlike Democratic-run cities and states, red states will be easier to work with, as Republican leadership is fine with the federal assistance.

"There's a lot of cities that are dealing with crime and violence right now, and so we haven't taken anything off the table," Noem told CBS. "We've been making sure that we have the resources and the equipment to go in. We've been working to partner with every single agency that we can. We have hundreds and hundreds of agreements with local law enforcement, sheriffs, city administrators, and mayors across the country that want to solve problems.

"I'd encourage every single big city, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, whatever they are, if they want to help make their city safer, more prosperous, allow people the opportunity to walk in freedom, like the people of Washington, D.C., are now, and enjoying going out to eat at night and not having to worry if they're going to be a victim of a carjacking or a robbery, they should call us.

"Because we will work with anybody and do what we can to make sure that we're upholding our Constitution, upholding the law, but making sure their families are safe."