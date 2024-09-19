DHS, Secret Service Sued for Records on Trump Shooting

A legal group with ties to former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service claiming that they are withholding records related to the attempted assassination of Trump in July, the Washington Examiner reported.

The nonprofit group America First Legal, which was founded by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, said in the suit that it expedited public records requests shortly after the incident in Butler, Pennsylvania for information about the hiring standards and other practices at the Secret Service, but has yet to receive any documents.

"On July 13, the American people watched in horror as a lunatic attempted to assassinate former President, and current candidate for President, Donald Trump," Gene Hamilton, AFL senior counsel, said in a statement to Fox News.

"Today, there is widespread and bipartisan acknowledgment that there were catastrophic failures that tragic day and in the weeks and months ahead of it. We are committed to obtaining these records so that the American people can see for themselves exactly what senior DHS leadership was prioritizing in its mission, and why more resources were not devoted to the protection of President Donald J. Trump," the statement added.