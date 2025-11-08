WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dhs | chicago | agitators | immigration officers

Shots Fired in Chicago at Immigration Officers, Trump Administration Says

Saturday, 08 November 2025 06:13 PM EST

A man in Chicago fired shots at U.S. Border Patrol agents during an immigration enforcement operation on Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security said, but the Chicago Police Department said it did not find anyone injured.

DHS said the suspect, who was driving a black Jeep, remained at large.

Chicago's Police Department said officers responded to a call about shots being fired and secured the area.

"There are no reports of anyone struck by gunfire," the Chicago Police said in a statement.

The incident took place during protests on Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago following immigration raids by federal agents.

A Reuters witness saw police detaining a man during an argument with residents after an immigration raid.

DHS said "agitators" threw a paint can and bricks at Border Patrol vehicles on Saturday during operations.

"Over the past two months, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement," DHS said in a statement, which was posted on X.

Raids across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, including one at a daycare center this week, have led to protests and violent arrests.

More than a dozen suburban Chicago mothers were arrested on Friday outside an immigration detention facility in Broadview, a suburb west of Chicago, which has been a flashpoint for anger around Trump's "Operation Midway Blitz."

The immigration crackdown in Chicago began in September, with the stated purpose of pursuing dangerous criminals without the legal right to reside in the U.S.

It has resulted in more than 3,000 arrests, according to the DHS.

Those arrests have included U.S. citizens and people with no criminal history.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A man in Chicago fired shots at U.S. Border Patrol agents during an immigration enforcement operation on Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security said, but the Chicago Police Department said it did not find anyone injured.
dhs, chicago, agitators, immigration officers
270
2025-13-08
Saturday, 08 November 2025 06:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved