Prager: NewsGuard Threatens Free Speech, Conservatives

Conservative thinker Dennis Prager says his online media organization, PragerU, has been targeted by NewsGuard, a left-wing news ratings service.

"They're in business like almost every quote, unquote, fact checker, misinformation determinant," Prager told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" show on Wednesday.

NewsGuard ranks media outlets on several self-created criteria and then subjectively and selectively picks the stories they will analyze from a news outlet.

Two Media Research Center studies found that NewsGuard consistently ranks conservative media with lower rankings than left-wing media.

NewsGuard was founded in 2018 by Steven Brill, a long-time Democratic donor and operative.

For decades Brill and his wife have been prolific donors to top Democrats like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

The NewsGuard rankings are used by major corporations and advertising agencies who, in turn, use the ratings to block conservative media from getting advertising revenues.

"They are there to suppress the right," Prager told Rob Schmitt, of NewsGuard's leftist scheme.

"We don't have this equivalent. They do. And it works because … big business in America is run largely by cowards, just like big universities are," Prager continued.

"These people will not stand up for free speech," he said of big companies bullied by left-wing groups like NewsGuard.

Prager said before his Newsmax appearance, he checked on Google, not known as a conservative-friendly internet browser, "NewsGuard" and "COVID."

"Anybody can do this, so I'm giving away how you find out about this on Google, which is not conservative-friendly," Prager said.

"And it turns out that in 2020, they wrote what a lie and misinformation it is to imply that COVID was started in a Wuhan lab, that anyone who says that is engaged in conspiracy thought from right-wing crackpots. OK, just as an example."

It is now widely accepted that COVID originated in the Wuhan laboratory.

Breitbart recently reported that PragerU CEO Marissa Streit launched an online campaign exposing NewsGuard for their bias.

Streit noted that Brill "is a Democrat Party loyalist," who is "on record dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop."

Streit also accused the organization of being "mostly comprised of left-leaning activists and ex-journalists."

"Their record stinks," Prager said of NewsGuard, adding, "As I have said all of my life, I studied Communism and leftism at Columbia.

"That was my field of study. I learned Russian, I went to Communist countries.

"I never thought I would apply to America, but this I always knew.

"There was no example of any institution or country of the left taking power and not suppressing free speech.

"It has never happened. They will always suppress dissent.

"And there's a reason, because if truth is allowed to prevail, the left will fail."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com