Dems Push Town Halls Deep Into GOP Strongholds

Senate Democrats are expanding a town hall strategy into Republican-led districts, aiming to capitalize on GOP lawmakers' retreat from public forums and mounting voter anxiety over proposed federal program cuts, Axios reported.

Senate Democrats who recently held town halls in Republican districts are urging others in their party to do the same, viewing direct constituent engagement as a tool to criticize GOP budget plans and strengthen grassroots support before 2026.

"I think every Democrat in the country should be doing town halls, especially going out to communities where our party hasn't had a lot of support," Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., told Axios.

The push comes amid concerns over potential Medicaid cuts tied to upcoming GOP budget proposals.

"People are freaked out," said Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., recalling a man with multiple sclerosis he met at a recent town hall who was worried about possible work requirements. Medicaid covers the screenings that monitor the progression of his illness.

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said holding events in red districts was key to his 2022 win.

"I was willing to go to red parts of the state, show respect, and have open conversations," Gallego said.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., brought his "Benefits over Billionaires" town hall tour to New Jersey's 7th Congressional District on April 21, where he spoke for 2½ hours to an energized liberal crowd. The event was Khanna's first outside California and part of a broader effort targeting President Trump, adviser Elon Musk, and GOP representatives, USA Today reported.

Khanna, a progressive and former co-chair of Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign, is now seen as a possible 2028 contender. He later supported the 2024 Biden-Harris campaign.

"I believe the future of this country is a progressive future," he said at the event.

Early in President Donald Trump's second term, after the new Department of Government Efficiency led to mass layoffs, Republican lawmakers faced vocal backlash during in-person events. Many went viral, prompting House leadership to advise GOP members to steer clear of them.

Democrats stepped in.

"That's a shame," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote on social media on March 4. "If your congressman refuses to meet, I'll come host an event in their district to help local Democrats beat 'em."

Khanna criticized Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J., for minimal in-district engagement. Kean held a 30-minute telephone town hall on March 26, during which questions were pre-screened and read by a moderator.

"We need a concerted strategy," Khanna told USA Today. "It can't just be Cory Booker's heroic filibuster, my going on tours and town halls, Bernie Sanders and AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] doing rallies. We need a surge of 100 Democrats all doing the same thing on a weekend."

"This is how you recoup," said Daniel Bowen, a political science professor at The College of New Jersey. "What we're seeing here with Rep. Khanna, and also AOC and Bernie Sanders, is that process of creating support for political action that will lead to voting in the 2026 midterm elections."

Republicans currently hold a seven-seat majority in the House.