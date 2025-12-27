Dem Sens Press Delay on Trump's National Park Fee Hike

Democrat senators are urging Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to delay new national park entrance fees, claiming the changes were rushed and leave major questions unanswered about residency checks and identification requirements.

In a Dec. 23 letter, Sens. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii, Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., asked the Department of the Interior to halt the policy scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1.

The senators objected to a $250 annual "America the Beautiful" pass for nonresidents and a new $100 per person surcharge at 11 of the most visited national parks.

They said the fees were announced without public participation and may violate the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, which requires notice and public input when recreation fees are changed.

The lawmakers also raised concerns about implementation at a time when the National Park Service permanent workforce has been reduced by roughly 24%.

A major focus of the letter centered on how the department plans to define and enforce residency under the new fee structure.

The senators asked how the National Park Service will define the terms resident, residency, and non-resident, and how individuals will prove citizenship or residency when purchasing a pass online.

They also questioned whether any personal information would be stored during the online purchase process and whether that information could be accessed by the department or other agencies.

In addition, the senators pressed the Interior on how residency will be verified for visitors purchasing passes in person at park entrances or facilities.

They asked which documents would be accepted as proof of residency and whether personal information would be stored through that in-person verification process.

The letter further questioned how park staff will handle vehicle loads of visitors, whether every individual would be required to show identification, and what happens if someone arrives without acceptable documentation.

The senators warned that added checks could worsen already long entrance lines at popular parks and strain a reduced workforce.

They also cited declining international tourism, noting overseas visitation is down more than 3%, and Canadian travel has fallen by 25%, arguing higher fees and added screening could further discourage visitors and hurt gateway communities.

The lawmakers asked Burgum to stop implementation until the public can weigh in, visitation and economic impacts are studied, and Congress and park employees receive clear guidance.

In a separate release, the Department of the Interior defended the changes as the most significant modernization of national park access in decades.

The department said new digital America the Beautiful passes, updated designs, and resident-focused pricing reflect President Donald Trump's America First approach to park access.

The Interior Department said U.S. residents will pay $80 for an annual pass, while nonresidents will pay $250, with higher fees helping ensure international visitors contribute to park maintenance.

The department said revenue from the new fees will be reinvested directly into national parks to support facilities, maintenance, and visitor services.