Tags: democrats | joe biden | kamala harris | poll

YouGov Poll: 79% of Dems Support Harris if Biden Exits

By    |   Thursday, 18 July 2024 03:47 PM EDT

A majority of Democrats said they would support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee should President Joe Biden drop out of the race with a 79% tally, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released Thursday.

Biden has faced growing calls to drop out of the race following his debate performance against former President Donald Trump on June 27.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly "forcefully" told Biden he should drop his reelection bid, according to an ABC report, and former President Barack Obama in recent days has told allies he believes Biden needs to reconsider his candidacy, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

A source familiar with Obama's stance told Fox News that Obama "continues to see his primary role as a sounding board and counselor for President Biden, as they have long done for each other for many years now. He believes Joe Biden has been an outstanding President and is protective of him both personally and of the Biden administration's strong and historic accomplishments."

The survey, conducted July 13-16, among 1,582 adult U.S. citizens, also found that 44% of Democrats said Biden should definitely or probably step aside as the Democratic nominee, compared to 41% who think he shouldn't.

Biden has said he is committed to staying in the race.

Newsfront
