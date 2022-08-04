Poll: Dems Say Biden, Congress Favor Israel More Than They Do

About a quarter of Democrat voters say their Congressional representatives and President Joe Biden lean more in favor of Israel than they do regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to a new University of Maryland poll.

While 57% of respondents said they do not know the Biden administration's position on the matter, 26% believe that the White House is too supportive of the Jewish state. Poll results show that 33% of Democratic voters believe their Congressional representatives are too pro-Israel when compared to them.

Among Republicans, the Critical Issues Poll showed that 44% of respondents say the Biden administration leans toward the Palestinians too much. Only 9% think the White House favors Israel.

Although, in general, Republican representatives are known to be more pro-Israel than their fellow Democrats, some 23% of Republican voters said their GOP representatives lean more toward Israel than they do, according to the survey.

Asked about their stances on the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), only 34% of the 2,208 poll respondents said that they had not heard of it, while 18% said they were indifferent, neither opposing nor supporting it.

While 50% of Republicans strongly or somewhat opposed BDS, 33% said they were supportive of the movement and only 10% opposed it.

An earlier poll, conducted in May, showed that most Democrats and Republicans are against laws that criminalize the boycott of Israel.

According to the Jewish Virtual Library, 35 states have adopted laws, executive orders or resolutions designed to discourage boycotts against Israel. The poll found that 82% of Democrats are opposed to such legislation, as well as 52% of Republicans and 74% of Independents.

This article originally appeared on ALL ISRAEL NEWS and is reposted with permission.