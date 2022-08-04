×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | joe biden | congress | israel | palestinian | conflict

Poll: Dems Say Biden, Congress Favor Israel More Than They Do

isaac herzog, joe biden, and yair lapid
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, President Joe Biden, center, and Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, right, applaud and cheer as they attend the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on July 14. (Ronen Zvulun/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 04 August 2022 08:09 AM EDT

About a quarter of Democrat voters say their Congressional representatives and President Joe Biden lean more in favor of Israel than they do regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to a new University of Maryland poll.

While 57% of respondents said they do not know the Biden administration's position on the matter, 26% believe that the White House is too supportive of the Jewish state. Poll results show that 33% of Democratic voters believe their Congressional representatives are too pro-Israel when compared to them.

Among Republicans, the Critical Issues Poll showed that 44% of respondents say the Biden administration leans toward the Palestinians too much. Only 9% think the White House favors Israel.

Although, in general, Republican representatives are known to be more pro-Israel than their fellow Democrats, some 23% of Republican voters said their GOP representatives lean more toward Israel than they do, according to the survey.

Asked about their stances on the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), only 34% of the 2,208 poll respondents said that they had not heard of it, while 18% said they were indifferent, neither opposing nor supporting it.

While 50% of Republicans strongly or somewhat opposed BDS, 33% said they were supportive of the movement and only 10% opposed it.

An earlier poll, conducted in May, showed that most Democrats and Republicans are against laws that criminalize the boycott of Israel.

According to the Jewish Virtual Library, 35 states have adopted laws, executive orders or resolutions designed to discourage boycotts against Israel. The poll found that 82% of Democrats are opposed to such legislation, as well as 52% of Republicans and 74% of Independents.

This article originally appeared on ALL ISRAEL NEWS and is reposted with permission.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
About a quarter of Democrat voters say their Congressional representatives and President Joe Biden lean more in favor of Israel than they do regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to a new University of Maryland poll.
democrats, joe biden, congress, israel, palestinian, conflict
284
2022-09-04
Thursday, 04 August 2022 08:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved